The government on Tuesday has come up with a new process for the Classification and Registration of enterprises which will be known as ‘Udyam Registration’.

The new process will come in force from July 1, the government said.

MSME Ministry has expressed confidence that this process will be extremely simple, seamless entrepreneur-friendly. It will set an example in Ease of Doing Business, not only in India but internationally. It will reduce transaction time and costs. Entrepreneurs and Enterprises can focus on their real work and become globally competitive.

“MSME registration process is fully online, paperless and based on self-declaration. No documents or proof are required to be uploaded for registering an MSME,” the ministry said in a statement.

Giving details of the registration, the government said that Adhaar Number will be required for registration and a registration number will be given after registration process is completed.

After completion of the process of registration, an Udyam Registration Certificate will be issued.

This certificate will have a dynamic QR Code from which the web page on our Portal and details about the enterprise can be accessed.

There will be no need for renewal of Registration, the Ministry said.

Registration Process is totally free. No Costs or Fees are to be paid in this regard, it added.