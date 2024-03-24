Industry leader talks about importance of ESG and its 3 pillars

Dr CS Mamta Binani, president, MSME Development Forum West Bengal talks about the ESG metrics, its practices and encounters for a sustainable future.

Environmental, social and governance, the three pillars of ESG has become keystone for businesses, steering the complications of the 21st century. This framework, an overall holistic approach, exceeds mere philanthropy. It serves as a strategic lens to evaluate a company’s assurance to sustainability and responsible practices. Let’s investigate the three pillars of ESG, deep down, help explore the opportunities and inconveniences, companies face in executing them.

To assess a company’s environmental impact, the key considerations include:

Advertisement

Climate Change: Do they have a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and switch to renewable energy sources?

Resource Management: How efficiently do they use resources like water and energy? Do they have strategies for conservation and minimizing waste?

Pollution Control: What measures are in place to control air, water, and land pollution?

Social responsibility, focuses on the company’s interactions with its employees, stakeholders, and the wider community. It evaluates:

· Workplace Practices: Are employees offered fair wages, safe work environments, and chances for professional growth?

· Diversity and Inclusion: Does the company actively promote a diverse and inclusive workforce, ensuring equal opportunities for all?

· Ethical Sourcing: Does the company maintain ethical labour practices throughout its supply chain, preventing exploitation and discrimination?

· Community Impact: Does the company contribute positively to its surrounding communities? Does it invest in social initiatives and support local development efforts?

Governance delves into a company’s internal structure and processes. The key aspects include:

· Board Structure: Does the board have a diverse composition and provide independent oversight?

· Executive Pay: Are executive compensation packages fair and tied to company performance?

· Transparency: Does the company disclose ESG metrics and performance clearly? Are stakeholders kept informed?

· Risk Management: Does the company have strong risk management practices to identify and address potential environmental, social, and governance issues?

· Ethical Conduct: Does the company operate with integrity, upholding ethical codes of conduct and avoiding bribery or corruption?

The companies that prioritise ESG can enjoy several benefits like reduced risk, Enhanced Reputation and improved financial performance. Strong ESG practices can mitigate environmental risks like climate change regulations, resource scarcity, and pollution control costs. Similarly, good social practices can improve employee retention, reduce legal issues, and enhance brand reputation. Consumers and investors are gradually prioritizing companies with strong ESG values. A positive ESG profile can attract and preserve talent, improve brand image, and boost customer loyalty.

Despite the advantages, implementing strong ESG practices isn’t without its challenges. There’s no single standardized way to measure ESG performance. ESG considerations need to be integrated throughout a company’s operations, not just a separate department. This requires buy-in from leadership, clear communication, and a cultural shift across the organization. Investing in ESG initiatives often requires upfront costs with long-term returns. Managing the ESG practices of a complex supply chain can be challenging. Companies need robust due diligence processes to ensure ethical sourcing and labour practices throughout the entire chain.

As regulations and investor scrutiny grow, companies will need to find innovative ways to effectively integrate ESG into their strategies. Standardising ESG metrics and reporting will be crucial for transparency and comparability.

Collaborative efforts between governments, businesses, and NGOs can create a robust framework for ESG implementation. Eventually, strong ESG practices can lead to a more sustainable future for businesses, the environment, and society at large.