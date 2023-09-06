Udhayanidhi, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting sentiments post-Sanatan Dharma remarks

An FIR was filed against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly inciting religious sentiment vis-a-vis Sanatan Dharam remarks.

The two were detained on Tuesday at the Civil Lines Police Station in this city under sections 295 A (deliberate and intentional acts to insult religious sentiments) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious communities) of the IPC.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge, according to the police, were detained for their support of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s appeal to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

According to reports, lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi filed the FIR after complaining that the politician’s remarks had hurt their sentiments. They cited media reports on Stalin’s statement.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has drawn harsh condemnation for saying on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not just be resisted but also eliminated.

He also stated yesterday that he would keep speaking out against Sanatan Dharma despite the strong hostility to his position.

“I’ll talk about the subject I discussed at the gathering on Saturday again and again. I’ll say more now. I warned that day that I would discuss a topic that would enrage many people, and that is exactly what has happened,” Stalin remarked on Monday.

The Sanatana Dharma comment controversy appears to be dividing the INDIA coalition, as BJP leaders criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for “unadulterated hate speech.”

The Opposition INDIA group, which is made up of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, distanced themselves from the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after he made comments about Sanatana Dharma.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, said that she respects Sanatana Dharma and urged people not to comment on anything that would offend their religious sensibilities.

“It is astonishing that a responsible politician would make a reprehensible statement of this nature. Although I have the utmost respect for the exquisite Tamil culture, I strongly disagree with the statement made by Thiru Udhayanidhi, according to Congressman Karan Singh.