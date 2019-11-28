After a prolonged political drama in Maharashtra, the state will finally get its Chief Minister today, as Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, where Bala Saheb Thackeray addressed his first rally.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and other smaller parties was invited by the Governor on Tuesday to form the government after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the CM.

According to the Indian Express, Uddhav Thackeray will be Chief Minister for the full-term, six others will be sworn in with him today at the Shivaji Park. NCP leader Praful Patel said it has been decided that the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress and the Deputy Speaker from NCP. The lone Deputy Chief Minister will be from NCP.

On Wednesday, all the 288 newly-elected legislators of different political parties including ex-deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Independents on Wednesday took oath at a special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Supreme Court’s Tuesday order for the same ahead of the floor test today.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who resigned as the deputy CM, was welcomed with a hug by cousin Supriya Sule as he arrived for the swearing-in ceremony.

Hours after Ajit Pawar resigned on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too followed suit after it was reportedly decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah and party Executive President JP Nadda in a meeting.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister took oath in the wee hours of Saturday morning, a move that took everyone by surprise. The move was challenged by the opposition in Supreme Court which in its judgment on Tuesday morning ordered a floor test on Wednesday.