Mainpuri incident a conspiracy of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched his poll campaign in Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency on Monday from where he is contesting as an INDIA bloc candidate.

During his campaigning, Akhilesh Yadav said everyone respects Maharana Pratap ji and no one insulted him. “But as part of a conspiracy, the BJP and the chief minister’s office sent journalists to video record the incident. It is certain that BJP will be wiped out. That’s why a conspiracy has been hatched and those who raised slogans in favour of Maharana Pratap ji were sent to jail and those who abused socialists and threatened to loot booths, BJP is honouring them,” he said.

“This is the culture of BJP. BJP honors those who abuse others, insult them and are rapists,” he alleged before the media.

On Saturday night, some people damaged the statue of Rana Pratap after a roadshow of Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in Mainpuri. Later, the police registered an FIR against 90 SP workers and even arrested 40 of them.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held tomorrow in the third phase.

On reaching Kannauj, Yadav first offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Mahadev Temple.

He appealed to the people through a door-to-door public relations campaign requesting people to make the Samajwadi Party-INDIA victorious.

The SP president said the people of Kannauj are going to create history in this election and would defeat BJP with record votes. “BJP had made false promises. The public is questioning them about inflation, unemployment, election donation collection, poor condition of education and health. Why is the farmer’s income not doubled? Why did the youth not get two crore jobs every year? Why is the value of rupee falling? How did corruption reach to its peak?”

Asking why so much corruption happened in the name of donations, he said the BJP extorted money in the name of electoral bonds. “The public is going to vote more against the BJP in the third and fourth phases like in the first and second phase,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav told the people that voting for the Bahujan Samaj Party amounts to wasting votes. At some places the BSP is supporting the BJP from the front and at other places from behind.

He said, “I appeal to the people of Bahujan community not to waste their vote on the BSP. Vote to defeat the BJP. The BJP wants to snatch away the rights of Bahujan community by changing the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”