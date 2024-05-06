L-G recommends NIA probe into alleged funding of AAP by banned outfit

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to refer a matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for conducting a probe into a complaint received by his office in which it has been alleged that the AAP received funding from banned extremist group Sikhs For Justice, the sources said.

In the complaint received by the L-G, the complainant has requested for a comprehensive probe into the matter alleging that huge funds were allegedly received by Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

In the letter from Raj Niwas to the Union Home Secretary, the L-G office has also referred to a video which the complainant has mentioned and was enclosed with the letter.

It has also been mentioned in the letter that Kejriwal had written to former President Pranab Mukherjee, seeking clemency for Bhullar.

The letter further said that the complaint also mentions, “Delhi government has already recommended to the President the release of Bhullar and would be working on other issues, including the formation of an SIT, etc. The same was widely reported by the media. As per news reports of that time, Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for the release of Bhullar.”

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that the L-G is desperately trying to make headlines during the election season, alleging that the same was a complete misuse of the constitutional office of L-G.

Bharadwaj, taking to social media platform X, further said that the PIL demanding high level investigation in the same matter was dismissed by the High Court two years back.

“Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the plea filed by one Jagdish Sharma, stating that it is completely frivolous,” the senior AAP leader said.

Bharadwaj also shared a news clipping with a headline, stating that Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe into the AAP’s alleged links with banned Khalistani organisation.

He has also alleged that this is nothing but another conspiracy against the Delhi CM on the instance of the BJP, and claimed that the party is going to lose all seats in Delhi. There was a similar conspiracy hatched before the Punjab assembly polls, he claimed.