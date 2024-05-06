Telangana: Uttarakhand CM warns opposition against spreading falsehood about PM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing an election rally in Mahabubabad in Telangana on Monday, promised the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Dhami warned the opposition against spreading falsehood against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited Telangana voters to come to Uttarakhand for Chardham pilgrimage in large numbers as his government will make all arrangements for their comfortable travel to the higher Himalayas.

Seeking votes in favour of BJP candidate Ajmeera Sitaram Naik, Dhami said that Uttarakhand has successfully enacted UCC to ensure equal rights and justice to the people, especially women of all communities in the state.

He invited the people of Telangana to Chardham pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines this season. “Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath will open on May 10 while people can visit Kedarnath from May 12. I appeal to the people of Telangana to come for Chardham pilgrimage,” he said.

Accusing the opposition of spreading lies against Prime Minister Modi, he said that our PM brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir, and acted strongly against terrorism, banned triple talaq to provide relief to Muslim sisters and is now working to implement CAA, he added.

He urged Telangana voters not to fall in the trap of false promises made by the BRS and the ruling Congress party.

Attacking the Congress, Dhami said: “PM Modi wants the country’s resources to be used for development and wellbeing of the poor, Dalits and tribals while the Congress wants Muslims to have first opportunity on it.”