My 100-day plan is ready, will take big and important decisions: PM Modi

Exuding confidence of winning the.Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he has already prepared a 100-day plan and that not a single day will be wasted after June 4.

In an interview with a news channel, Modi said that in his next term, he will take some big and important decisions.

“My 100-day plan is ready and after June 4, I will not even waste a single day. I do not want my nation to suffer even a little. I do not want to nation to suffer due to delays in decision making. You must have seen my trailers for the past 10 years,” the PM said.

Modi said that he had a plan in 2014 and 2019 as well and that advance planning is in his nature.

“It is God-gifted…my software has been designed like this. I think in advance and have experience of working in Gujarat. I had a plan in 2014 and even in 2019. The work we have done, if you look at my track record you will come to know. We made a law on Triple Talaq, Abrogation of Article 370 was done by us. To solve and deal with big problems is in my nature. I want to take some big and important decisions,” Prime Minister Modi said.

According to sources, the BJP’s 100-day plan for its new government may include areas like how to use technology to boost growth, additional measures needed for ease of doing business, more thrust on infrastructure development, ease of living, and social welfare.

The party has also reportedly held talks with business leaders to take their suggestions.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a day-long meeting with his council of ministers.

In the meeting, the PM had discussed the road map of the first 100 days of his new government, if elected, to march towards a Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047.

In the meeting PM asked the ministers, that the economic momentum should not stop and new government would have to start working from the very next day after taking the oath.