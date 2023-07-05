UCC: AIMPLB finalised memo to be submitted to Law Commission

The all important meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss over the uniform civil code( UCC) decides to submit a draft opposing it to the Law Commission of India very soon with opposing the new proposed law at all levels.

The board meeting, which was held virtually on Wednesday, decided to protest with full vigour the proposed UCC at all levels.

According to sources AIMPLB meeting had approved the draft to be submitted to the Law Commission of India.The board has prepared the draft in collaboration with eminent lawyers of the country.

In the meeting , an appeal was made to the common people to register their protest to the Law Commission of India.

The Board has also issued an appeal to the people and has given QR code to register their protest.

Board member and Imam of Aishbagh Idgah Maulana Khalid Firangi Mahali while confirming about the decisions taken in thr meeting said the Constitution of the country gives us the right to follow our religion and every Indian can follow his religion.

“Freedom of religion has been included in the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country . Similarly customs have also been given safe guard in the Constitution. We all want people of all religions to remain free to follow their religious customs and beliefs,” he said.