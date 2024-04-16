Drive out BJP to prevent UCC implementation: CM

As the BJP advocates the vision of one nation, one election and views the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as imperative for the nation’s welfare, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the people to drive out the BJP so that it cannot implement the UCC. Addressing a public meeting at Raas Mela ground in Cooch Behar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said, “The people belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, the minority community and even the Hindus will lose their identity.”

“They will decide what you eat. They would ask you to drink cow urine. You have to follow their routine in your daily life. They will also impose restrictions over the worship of the god and the goddess,” Ms Banerjee said, adding, “If the country is to be kept free, beat the BJP.” Chief minister Miss Banerjee also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and steadfastly opposed the idea of one nation, one election, mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto. “There will be no elections in the country, there will be no federal structure, not even the existence of states, a dictatorial government will be created and oppression will start. One nation, one election is nothing but one nation, one leader.

You will have to listen to the leader’s thoughts and advice,” Ms Banerjee said, adding, “Beat Modi, otherwise the country will go beyond your control.” Significantly, the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari was addressing Dinhata in Cooch Behar, just after CM’s meeting. Mr Adhikari, reacting to her comments, said: “It is her nature to mislead people.,” Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee today protested against the role of Income Tax officials, who allegedly raided the helicopter of Abhishek Banerjee yesterday. “Central agencies have been engaged in elections for harassing my party leaders.

The I-T officials raided the helicopter as Abhishek was scheduled to attend a programme yesterday. They were in search of money and gold from a helicopter,” Ms Banerjee said, adding, “BJP leaders carry money with the help of CISF and BSF personnel by aeroplane. Does any policeman have the guts to prevent them!” “A very critical time is coming, a war-like game will start, even a riot. Beware of any provocation, especially on 17 April on the occasion of Ram Navami. The BJP candidate here is notorious. People belonging to Muslim community will pray to your Allah only. If you protest, the National Investigation Agency will start acting so that the BJP can rig votes,” she said in Cooch Behar.

Addressing another public meeting in Alipurduar today, the CM also criticised the Election Commission of India and said, “I can stage a 52-day sit-in demonstration in front of ECI office to protest against transfer of efficient officials of state government, to help the BJP.” “Election Commission has transferred the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Murshidabad Range. The Commission will take responsibility if trouble like communal clashes breaks out in Malda and Murshidabad. The Commission is not paying heed to us. It is working for the BJP only. If I can continue 26-day fasting on the issue of Singur, I will be able to stage a 52-day sit-in demonstration in front of the Commission’s office in protest.” “I am not afraid of you. I can fight to ensure democratic rights and can beat the BJP and even Narendra Modi, who is trying to curb the power of the Opposition in the country,” she added.