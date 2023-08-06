Two terrorists killed in Tangdhar, Rajouri

A Pakistani terrorist was killed in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday when security forces foiled an infiltration bid through the Line of Control (LOC), while special forces of the Indian Army were airdropped by an IAF helicopter in Budhal-Khawas area of Jammu’s Rajouri district where the encounter with terrorists entered second day.

A heavily armed Pakistani terrorist has been killed in Budhal, while search has been launched for other two terrorists. Army, CRPF and the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police have launched a joint operation to track down the other terrorist.

The killed terrorist was wearing an Army uniform and a raincoat, Pakistani medicines, pain killer injections, food items and currency have been recovered from the baggage they were carrying. Bag of the other terrorist has also been recovered, said additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh who along with GOC of Army’s Romeo Force briefed mediapersons about the operations in Budhal.

The ADGP said that Pakistan was trying to revive terrorism in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu. At least two to three groups of Pakistani terrorists were active in the area.

The ADGP said that the neutralised terrorist will be identified whether he was involved in the targeted killing of seven civilians, including two children, in the Dhangri village of Rajouri earlier this year.

The operation was stretching long as the area was thickly forested and the terrain was also difficult. The joint operation was launched on Saturday following accurate intelligence inputs.

One AK rifle, 5 AK magazines, two pistols, four hand-grenades, one bag and clothes bearing Pakistan markings have also been recovered.

Night enabled quadcopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and sniffer dogs were being used to track down the terrorists. Additional troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) have been moved to the area.

A defence spokesman said that repeated attempts were being made by terrorists to break the cordon but these were thwarted by controlled fire throughout the night. Firefight was still on by the RR troops and Special forces that have closed on to other terrorists. Sophisticated gadgets were being used during the operation, he said.