Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed along LoC in J-K’s Balakote

The army on Monday killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Balakote sector, officials said.

The security forces also recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including one AK 47, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and Pakistan-origin medicine, Indian Army said in a statement.

“Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting across the LoC to enter from the Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, a surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were planted at suitable locations,” it stated.

On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected by troops making attempts to cross the LoC while using inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in the Hamirpur area of the Balakote sector to their advantage, they added.

“As the terrorists approached ambush, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site. However, firing resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC,” it read.

Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced on Monday afternoon following an improvement in weather conditions and visibility.

The statement further said that during the search blood trails leading towards LC were also detected. “As per intelligence Inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from their own troops but still managed to return across the LC and later they succumbed to their injuries. Own troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration,” it added.