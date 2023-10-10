Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Officials said one of the militants was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in February this year.

“Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Alshipora village of Shopian. The killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq @Abrar of terror outfit LeT,” Additional DGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

“Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma,” he said.

Sharma was killed outside his residence in Achan region of Pulwama. He was employed as an ATM guard at J&K Bank.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) last month carried out search operations at seven locations across three districts in south Kashmir in connection with Sharma’s homicide.

A joint team of the army, CRPF and police is searching the area, they added.