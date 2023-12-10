Two nabbed for stealing phone, committing cyber fraud of Rs 5 lakh

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons identified as Shubham, aged 24 years and Vishvnath Mishra, aged 41 years, for allegedly transferring Rs 5 lakh after stealing a person’s cell phone.

The police said that the accused first stole the mobile phone of the complainant, initiated net banking and withdrew money from the complainant’s bank account.

A case was lodged on the complaint and probe initiated in the matter.

During follow-up investigation, the stolen mobile phone was recovered and one mobile phone used in the commission of crime was seized from his possession.

It was on November 14, that a resident of Rithala area, Ramashre Rathore filed a complaint on cyber portal regarding fraud of Rs 500000 from his bank account.

He also mentioned that

someone had stolen his mobile phone and on November 17, he came to know that his bank account had been debited with Rs 500000 through NEFT.

During probe, the beneficiary details of transaction of Rs 5 lakh were obtained from the complainant’s bank account and the money was found transferred into one HDFC bank account of Barwala, Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Later, the cyber police team contacted the banks and got the account frozen for with the remaining amount Rs 3.50 lakh.

During detailed examination of the complainant, it came to light that Vishvnath Mishra, one of his co-workers who resides near Village Hastsal, Uttam Nagar, Delhi had close proximity to a beneficiary bank account from where the amount was withdrawn from the victim’s account, and also the places where ATM withdrawals were made.

On the basis of technical surveillance, Vishvnath was apprehended on December 6, and during questioning, the alleged disclosed that Shubham stole the mobile phone of his co-worker Ramashre and had handed over to him.

They activated the internet banking of bank account of the complainant and transferred Rs 5 lakh to a bank account of one of his relatives.