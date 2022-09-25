Two heavily armed terrorists killed in Kupwara

Two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with the Army on Sunday while they were infiltrating through the Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir’s Macchal Sector.

An official spokesman said that based on specific intelligence input received from J&K Police and other intelligence agencies about the possible infiltration attempt in Macchal Sector, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of police and Army laid on likely routes of infiltration.

At around 7.30 am, alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LOC near Tekri Nar, Macchal. The infiltrating terrorists were engaged by alert troops. Fire fight ensued, resulting in both the terrorists getting neutralised.

The identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained.

Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, four hand grenades, 53 AK-47 bullets, 35 pistol bullets, Pakistani currency notes of Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 50 and also food items have been recovered from them, said the spokesperson.