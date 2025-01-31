Two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists killed at LoC in Poonch

The Pakistani terrorists on Friday foiled an infiltration bid and killed two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

A defence spokesman said that some terrorist movement was detected last night at the LoC in the Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight.

The operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists.

The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores. The operations were continuing.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area to prevent any infiltration through the border fence.

The area is being thoroughly searched by the troops.