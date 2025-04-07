Four Army units receive VCOAS citations

Four units of the Indian Army were awarded the VCOAS Unit citations by Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), during a ceremony conducted in the South Block, here on Monday.

Praising the outstanding professionalism, resilience, and unwavering commitment of the units, the VCOAS emphasised on the continued need for innovation, adaptability, and a forward-looking approach in the rapidly evolving security environment.

The VCOAS Unit citation holds special significance as it recognises exemplary service, operational excellence, and notable achievements that contribute to the Indian Army’s core mission. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph of the awardees and senior officials.

