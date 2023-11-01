Two dead, several missing after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Chhapra

In a tragic incident, two people died after a boat capsized in the Saryu River in Chhapra town of Bihar’s Saran district, a Bihar government official said on Wednesday. According to initial reports, seven more people were still missing at the time of writing this article.

There were 19 people onboard the boat when it capsized. Authorities with the help of locals rescued 10 people. The incident took place near the Matiyar Ghat in Chhapra.

“There were 19 people riding on the boat. They were returning after farming. 10 people were rescued. Two of them died whose bodies were recovered, and seven others have gone missing”, said Aman Sameer, District Magistrate (Saran), while speaking to ANI.

Advertisement

The latest boat tragedy comes more than a month after 11 school children went missing after their boat overturned in Bagmati River in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, according the district Disaster Management. According to locals, there were around 30 students on board the boat when it capsized. They were going to school.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate said that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been rushed to the area and search operation for the missing school children was on.