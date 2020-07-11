A day after the prime accused in Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been shot dead, two of his accomplices Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver were nabbed from Thane by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Juhu (Mumbai) Unit, an official said here on Saturday.

According to the reports, following a tip-off received on Saturday by ATS Inspector Daya Nayak that the duo was desperate looking for a place to hide in Mumbai or Thane, a trap was laid for them in Thane.

As per the information, Guddan (46) and his driver Sushil Kumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari (30) walked into the trap laid at a location on the busy Kolshet Road in Thane and were nabbed by the waiting ATS Juhu team.

Reports suggest that Guddan – along with Vikas Dubey – has been involved in several serious cases, including the 2001 murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla for which the UP government had announced a reward.

Guddan and Tiwari who were also involved in the July 3 encounter eloped from Kanpur right after the incident.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning as he was being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Guddan and driver Tiwari have been arrested by Mumbai ATS, and according to a police official, they are likely to be taken to Uttar Pradesh soon after completing relevant formalities.