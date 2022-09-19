Tussle between Kerala Governor and CM intensifies; Guv call press meet

Amid the intensifying friction between the governor and state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF government, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan in an extra ordinary move, has called a press conference at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday at 11.45 am

The visuals and documents related to the security lapses at the venue of the History Congress held at Kannur University in December 2019, are likely to be released in the presser . Besides, the governor is expected to release the letters that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to him requesting him( the governor) to continue as Chancellor of the universities in the state

The governor has claimed that he possess video evidence to prove that someone prevented the police from interfering when historian Irfan Habib allegedly attempted to assault him on the stage

The governor has on Sunday alleged that it was because of the instructions of the chief minister that the police did not file a case in the attempt to attack him physically at the Kannur University during the History Congress three years back.

He said under section 124 of the IPC anyone who tries to intimidate the president of India and governors of states, it should be treated as cognisable offence and case should be filed against them suo moto.

In the History congress held in Kannur University campus on 28 December 2019, there had been huge protest against governor Khan, who defended the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in his inaugural speech delivered in the Congress. Some delegates and students raised placards against the governor. Historian Irfan Habeeb who was at the dais, reportedly came near the governor and spoke loudly and tried to interrupt him.Amid the ruckus, the governor left the venue