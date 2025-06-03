Kerala DHSE Plus One Results 2025 OUT: Check your scores online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has officially declared the results for the Higher Secondary Plus One (DHSE +1) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) exams conducted in March 2025. Announced on June 2, these results are now live and accessible to students across the state.

This year, over 3.83 lakh students registered for the Kerala HSE first-year exams spanning science, humanities, and commerce streams.

Out of them, 3,892 students were absent on exam days, leaving the marks for 3,79,444 students to be processed.

The pass percentage for this year stands at 62.28%, a slight dip compared to last year’s 67.30%.

Students can check their individual scores and download their mark memos online via multiple official portals, including results (dot) hse (dot) kerala (dot) gov (dot) in, results (dot) kite (dot) kerala (dot) gov (dot) in, prd (dot) kerala (dot) gov (dot) in, and keralaresults (dot) nic (dot) in.

To view detailed school-wise results, students will need their respective school codes.

For VHSE students seeking their school codes, a district-wise list is available on the Admissions-VHSE Portal. By selecting the district and institution type (aided or government), students can easily find their school codes and access their results.

The Kerala Plus One exams took place over four days, from March 6 to March 9, 2025, across numerous centers statewide. Apart from regular school exams, results for the open school and technical streams have also released. The pass percentage for open school candidates is 40.53%, while the technical stream recorded a 44.37% pass rate.

Kerala’s education department urges students to verify their marks promptly and reach out to their schools for any clarifications.

With this step, thousands of students now move forward in their academic journey, preparing for their Plus Two courses and future aspirations.

Students can visit the official portals to download their mark sheets and get updates on further announcements related to Kerala’s higher secondary education.