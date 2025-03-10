Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025 out – Check now!

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board has declared the official results of the Madrasa Public Examination 2025. Students of classes 5, 7, 10, and 12, who had appeared for the exams on February 8 and 9, may now verify their results on the board’s website at www (dot) samastha (dot) in.

In this year, a total of 187,835 candidates wrote the exams at 6,417 centers, and a whopping 183,360 students passed to go for higher studies.

Advertisement

The overall pass percentage indicates an excellent performance due to the collective efforts of 8,540 supervisors and 145 superintendents for the smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

Advertisement

Performance breakdown:

The pass percentages of each class indicate an excellent success rate:

5th class: 95.77%

7th class: 97.65%

10th class: 99.00%

12th class: 98.05%

A total of 17,985 students also topped in all subjects at Class 5.

9,863 students topped in all subjects at Class 7.

5,631 students topped all subjects at Class 10.

931 students got a perfect A+ score at Class 12.

How to view the Samastha Kerala Madrasa results 2025?

To get access to the results, students have to follow these easy steps:

1. Go to www.samastha.in.

2. Click on the “Results” tab.

3. Choose the concerned class (5, 7, 10, or 12).

4. Provide roll number and other necessary information.

5. Tap on “Submit” to get the result.

The exams took place not only in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman, and Lakshadweep. The marking process was organized at 145 division-based camps in Kerala and Karnataka with 7,985 assistant examiners and 363 chief examiners.

For those students who are interested in submitting their request for revaluation, the process has been opened by the board online on its website through Sadar Muallim. Revaluation application can be made between March 13 and March 20, 2025, at a fee of ₹100 per paper.