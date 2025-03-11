TSPSC Group 2 results 2025 declared: Know your scores and next steps

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group 2 Results 2025 officially on its website tspsc (dot) gov (dot) in.

The applicants who sat for the exam are now able to view their General Rank List (GRL) through the direct link provided on the homepage.

Advertisement

TSPSC Group 2 exam overview

The Group 2 Services Recruitment Test was held in December 2024, with four sessions over December 15 and 16. The test was administered in 33 districts at 1,368 centers in Telangana.

Advertisement

December 15:

– Paper 1 (Forenoon)

– Paper 2 (Afternoon)

December 16:

– Paper 3 (Forenoon)

– Paper 4 (Afternoon)

After conducting the exams, TSPSC published the preliminary answer key in January 2025. Candidates could raise objections from January 18 to January 22. Nevertheless, the authorities addressed or accepted them only in English. The documentary evidence in support of claims had to come from the candidates. Any objections sent by email, personal representation, or post deadline were not entertained.

How to check TSPSC Group 2 results 2025?

The candidates can check their results by following these steps:

1. Go to tspsc (dot) gov (dot) in (https://tspsc.gov.in)

2. Click on the Group 2 Services Result (GRL) link shown on the homepage.

3. Download the PDF file.

4. Search for your roll number or name to verify your rank.

What’s next?

Contenders who have passed the TSPSC Group 2 exam will now move to the next phase of the selection process, which can involve document verification and other selection rounds. Information regarding the next steps and final selection process will be provided by TSPSC very soon.

Stay tuned on the official website for more updates. Best wishes to all the selected candidates!