Tripura hotels ease restrictions on Bangladeshi travelers

In a notable policy shift, the All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) has relaxed its previous ban on Bangladeshi nationals, allowing individuals with medical visas to access hospitality services at participating establishments.

This development comes after ATHROA’s initial announcement on December 2 which had prohibited serving Bangladeshi travelers following public outrage over alleged incidents of disrespect toward the Indian flag in Bangladesh. The decision sparked widespread protests in Agartala, Tripura’s capital, with demonstrators expressing anger over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and alleged attacks on Hindu minorities.

The protests took a dramatic turn when over 50 demonstrators breached the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (AHC) in Agartala. This led to security concerns and drew a strong rebuke from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which condemned the incident and emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic decorum.

While clarifying that no incidents of mistreatment toward Bangladeshi guests had occurred, ATHROA stated that the revised policy aims to strike a balance between national sensitivities and the ethos of hospitality. “We will continue to welcome guests with medical visas, ensuring they receive proper accommodation and care,” the association said in its announcement.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have faced increased strain recently, with contentious issues affecting social and diplomatic ties. Bangladesh has witnessed growing communal tensions, including attacks on Hindu minorities, which have fueled anger among India’s northeastern states with cultural and familial links to the neighboring country.

Tripura, which shares a long border with Bangladesh, has been particularly sensitive to these developments.The state has historical and social connections to Bangladesh, with its economy and tourism sector benefitting significantly from cross-border travelers.