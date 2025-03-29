Bangladeshi sailors receive Eid gifts

Twelve Bangladeshi sailors stranded in India for over a month, received Eid gifts from the South 24-Parganas district administration. On Friday, the sailors were invited to a gathering in the presence of officials from the Sagar police station and the Sagar block development office.

The district administration presented them with new clothes as gifts in a gesture of goodwill. The incident dates back to 13 February, when the Bangladeshi vessel MV World met with an accident near Ghoramara Island. Following the mishap, the 12 members were rescued and provided shelter in the Krishnanagar area of Sagar. As they are unable to return home for Eid, the administration stepped in to offer support, ensuring that they could celebrate the festival despite being away from their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement