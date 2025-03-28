Ashish Sood directs police for stricter action against Bangladeshi immigrants

Following the arrest of six Bangladeshi immigrants staying in Delhi in disguise as transgender, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Friday directed the police to take stricter action against such infiltrators and those harboring them.

He said not a single illegal immigrant should be allowed to stay in Delhi.

The minister said it was mentioned in his budget speech that the Delhi government would soon take control of the detention center in Lampur village.

He emphasized that the government, in collaboration with the police, would take stringent action not only against all illegal infiltrators, particularly Bangladeshis, but also against those sheltering them. “Our government is committed to removing illegal infiltrators from Delhi. This determination is reflected in our proactive and swift actions, and positive outcomes will soon be visible in the national capital,” he said.