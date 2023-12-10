Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh CM

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai, the former Chhattisgarh BJP president, will be the new chief minister of the state. He will be the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The decision came after a week of suspense as BJP held several meetings to build consensus on its CM pick.

Sai was instrumental in BJP’s surprise victory in the recently held Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. He won the recently from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP swept in polls.

Sai, a prominent tribal face of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, has helped several positions, including former state chief and former union minister.

BJP leader and Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta, who was also being considered amond CM hopefuls, said, “I am very happy that Vishnu Deo Sai will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time a party worker from the tribal community belonging to a farmer’s family has been elected as the CM…”

Going against momentum and the exit poll predictions, the BJP trounced Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held assembly elections. The Congress, which won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh in 2018, was reduced to just 35.