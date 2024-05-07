Shah talks of infiltration, minority appeasement in Durgapur

During his campaign for BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur, Union home minister Amit Shah stressed on minority appeasement and infiltrations in the state but did not mention anything on Sandeshkhali sting operation though he named Sheikh Sahajahan at Tilak Maidan here today.

In fact, Amit Shah remained silent on the issue of sting operation in Sandeshkhali and the thirty two minute-long viral video clips, which proves that the party is trying to skirt the issue, barely a day before the third phase of election in the state.

Instead, he has claimed that Mamata Banerjee has tried to save the culprits like Sheikh Sahajan, but it is the high court which has handed over the case to the CBI.

“Women have been raped and tortured, but the women chief minister has remained a silent spectator and did not arrest the culprits,” he alleged.

He has urged the voters to support BJP in the polls for introducing CAA and claimed that already the benefits of abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir has been seen.

Amit Shah criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her minority appeasement and claimed that from the houses of a Bengal minister, crores of rupees were seized.

The state government also protects the criminals but the BJP will find them out even if they are hidden underground and will face trial.

Amit Shah said that Dilip Ghosh, the BJP candidate for the Burdwan – Durgapur seat is a big leader and during his tenure as state president BJP has become stronger in the state organisationally.

Political observers feel that this statement of Amit Shah is a direct message to Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, the two most powerful BJP leaders in the state.

Dilip Ghosh has been shifted from his Midnapore seat to an unknown seat like Burdwan – Durgapur. There has been a factional feud in the state BJP and Shah has given a strong message before the next phase of polls, it is believed.

Amit Shah arrived in Durgapur yesterday and later held a meeting with the top leadership of Rahrbanga at a private hotel in which party president of West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar was also present.

Sources said that Amit Shah gave several tips to the local top leadership before the next phase of polls which is very crucial for the saffron brigade. Central observers Sunil Bansal and Mangal Pandey were also present.