Trains in rain-ravaged Himachal remain off tracks

Operation of trains in Himachal Pradesh, which has been ravaged by torrential rains, will remain suspended, officials said on Wednesday.

As per Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police, trains on the Una-Nangal segment have been suspended till July 13.

Trains on the Nurpur-Baijnath route have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

The trains on the Shimla-Kalka track will be suspended till July 16.