Train runs over tiger cubs in MP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

A male tiger cub died and two of them were critically injured after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Budhni in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Monday at the midghat section in the Ratapani forest sanctuary area.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M S Dawar, the deceased cub was around 8 months old. Its body was recovered from the tracks and sent for postmortem.

However, the forest department rescue team faced a tough time, as the mother tigress did not move away from her seriously injured cubs and kept on licking their wounds.

Advertisement

The tigress was also agitated and roared repeatedly, preventing the rescue team from providing immediate treatment to the injured cubs.

The forest team was making continuous efforts to rescue the two injured cubs so that necessary treatment could be provided to save their lives.