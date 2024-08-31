Tourists to enjoy catamaran rides in Ayodhya & Kashi; mini cruise in Prayagraj soon

Tourists can now enjoy catamaran and cruise rides in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has completed all necessary preparations in this regard. Catamaran boats will resume operations in Ayodhya and Kashi after the rainy season, while tourists in Prayagraj will have the opportunity to experience mini cruise boat rides.

Speaking about the reintroduction of mini cruise rides in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Saturday, “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a top tourism destination in India, with over 48 crore visitors last year. The state will host the largest religious congregation, Mahakumbh, in 2025, where more than 40 crore tourists are expected. We are enhancing our infrastructure to offer a better experience and are renowned for our religious, rural, and water sports attractions.”

He added that there is immense potential for water sports in the state, and efforts are underway to provide these facilities. Tourists will soon be able to enjoy water sports activities in Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj, creating memorable experiences.

Last month, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) delivered catamaran boats to Ayodhya and Kashi and electric boats to Prayagraj. These were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation. The fully air-conditioned catamaran in Ayodhya can accommodate 50 passengers, while each of the two mini cruise boats in Prayagraj has a capacity of 30.

Additionally, six motorboats, each with a capacity of six people, and two rescue boats were also provided. The Tourism Corporation has initiated the process of operating these boats under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Tenders have been issued for this purpose, and regular operations are anticipated to commence after the rainy season.

The Tourism and Culture Minister said, “In response to the increasing tourist influx in Ayodhya, two additional solar-powered boats, each seating 30 people, will be added. These boats will be provided by NEDA. The government aims to ensure that tourists leave with a pleasant experience and share their positive feedback on Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and facilities.”