Tourists stranded as flash floods damage roads in Ladakh

Several tourists were stranded on Friday as flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Ladakh have badly damaged the Leh-Nubra road. Public property has also been damaged in a couple of villages.

Men from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were engaged in restoring the damaged road links even as landslides and debris on the Tangtse-Changla road caused a heavy traffic jam in which several tourists were stranded for many hours.

The flash flood has come hours before the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday began a three-day sermon at Jivetsal teaching ground in Leh on Friday.

Today’s teaching is on “37 practices of all the Bodhisattvas” by Gyalse Tokme Zangpo. Hundreds of devotees came to listen to his teaching.

Ladakh’s MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, wrote on Twitter, “Last night’s heavy rainfall resulted in damage to Leh-Nubra Road at Khardong & Khalsar villages, and Tia Nallah, causing destruction to public properties. I’ve contacted authorities, urging swift action & teams deployment for assessment and restoration at the earliest”.

LAHDC Councillor of Chushul, Konchok Stanzin wrote about the “heavy traffic jam” on the Tangtse–Changla road due to debris that came on the road. He thanked the BRO and Leh Police for responding promptly and handling the traffic jam.

It is worth mentioning here that the Nubra valley and the Changla Pass are the favourite tourist destinations.

Ladakh is witnessing frequent flash floods these days as the snow is melting due to summer. The Leh-Manali road was earlier this week hit by a flash-flood. Before that, the Leh town witnessed flooding.