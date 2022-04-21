Top LeT terrorist involved in killing of soldier & cop neutralised in Baramulla

In a major success, security forces in Baramulla on Thursday neutralised a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Yousuf Kantroo, who was involved in recent killing of civilians, an Army soldier and his brother who was police SPO.

Three soldiers were injured during the initial encounter that broke out in the morning at Malwah in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. The soldiers recieved minor injuries, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The IGP said Kantroo was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel.

“Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district,” the IGP said, adding that the LeT commander’s killing is “a big success for us”.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said.