Fresh gunfight reported twice between fleeing terrorists and security forces, VDG in Doda

The terrorists who killed four soldiers in an ambush in the Doda district are now trapped in the Dessa forest area where during the wee hours on Wednesday they engaged in gunfight twice with the security forces and a Village Defence Group (VDG).

The group of terrorists was on the run after killing four soldiers on Monday but the escape routes have been plugged by the Army that has cordoned the area and taken up positions at the ridges around the thick forest area. The search operation has been intensified by inducting additional troops.

The two firefights took place between 12 midnight and 2 am on Wednesday but no casualty was reported. Taking advantage of pitch dark, the terrorists managed to escape, officials said.

A brief exchange of gunfire took place between terrorists and VDG members in the Malan village, located in the Dessa area.

Another brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at the Bhatta area of the Doda district.

Preliminary reports indicate that VDG members noticed suspicious movement and opened fire, leading to a brief encounter.

The latest contact with the terrorists was established after Monday’s loss of four soldiers, including a Captain, in a firefight in the Urran-Baggi area of Dessa.

Security forces are continuing their search operation in the area, which has been the focus of a major anti-terrorism operation since 9 July, following reports of militant activity.

The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army, CRPF and the J&K Police launched a joint operation in the Dessa area of Doda based on specific input about the presence of terrorists, according to the officials.

The attack was claimed by ‘Kashmir Tigers’, a shadow group of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The terrorists have been taking advantage of the thickly forested and mountainous area to hide from the security forces. Drones and helicopters of the Army were unable to track the terrorists, taking advantage of the thick foliage, sources said.

A Defence officer said that the Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J&K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah areas and thereafter to the Kashmir valley.

Similar relentless operations are being conducted in the Kathua area where five soldiers lost their lives last week in an ambush by terrorists.

Analysis of the large quantity of warlike stores being carried by the terrorists reveal the hand of inimical agencies from across the border, said an Army officer.