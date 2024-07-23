Troops foil infiltration bid in Poonch, soldier injured

An Army soldier was injured on Tuesday during a gunfight as troops foiled an infiltration bid by heavily armed terrorists in the Battal sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu. The injured soldier was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal sector at 3 am. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart was injured. Operations are continuing,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The exchange of fire continued for some time in the Krishna Ghati area of Poonch.

This is the second terror incident in Jammu in the last 24 hours. A soldier was injured on Monday in the Rajouri district when terrorists attacked the house of a Village Defence Guard (VDG), a Shaurya Chakra awardee. A kin of the VDG was also injured during the firefight.

The Army has deployed more troops and Para Special Forces Commandos to combat the highly trained terrorists focusing on the Jammu region.

Last week, the Army foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Keran sector, where two Pakistani terrorists were killed.