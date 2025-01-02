TN sexual assault: HC blames political parties for protests to gain mileage

With the Opposition cornering the DMK government over the recent sexual assault of a girl student at the prestigious Anna University, Madras High Court on Thursday blamed political parties for holding protests only to garner media attention.

The strong observation came from Justice P Velmurugan when advocate K Balu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) made a mention about the police denying permission to a protest by the party’s women’s wing near the varsity. Protests by political parties were aimed at merely attracting media attention and not out of genuine concern” he said.

“Instead of serving as a wake up call to introspect why society as a whole continued to subjugate women and unleash atrocities against them the incident is being politicised with no concern,” the Judge said adding that he was expressing anguish not as a Judge but as a human being. “I ashamed to live in this era when discrimination based on gender and caste continues. Strictly speaking, we are all co- accused in such crimes. All of us should be ashamed,” he observed.

When Balu explained that the protest was to highlight women’s protection, the Judge intervened, saying “This itself is wrong. Using the word ‘protection’ signifies that we haven’t given equal rights to our mothers, sisters and daughters, keeping them under our protection. This mindset should change.”

The Judge then pointed out that a Division Bench had constituted an Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three women IPS officers to probe the case and said “If there is no proper investigation, this court knows how to deal with it. Conducting protests will not help in any way.”

Turning his attention on the ‘media trial’ on the sexual assault, he blamed the TV Channels for not acting responsibly. “I’m not against the media reporting about the incident but definitely not the way in which they are doing,” he said.

When the Government advocate came forward to make a submission, Justice Velmurugan rebuked him, saying, “If I turn to your side things will be different. Collectively, we all must feel ashamed ti witness incidents like sexual assault against women even in this century.”

Meanwhile, the PMK staged the protest and the police detained them besides registering a case again Sowmya Anbumani, wife of PMK president Anbumani, MP, and others.

Interestingly, the DMK alky, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) came out in support of parties holding protests. “Permission for protest should not be denied l. There is suspicion that more people were involved in the sexual assault of the girl student. The investigation should be transparent,” VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan told the media.

The incident happened on the night December 23 inside the varsity campus and on a complaint by the victim girl, police arrested one Gnanasekaran (37), running roadside biriyani shop in the vicinity of the university campus

