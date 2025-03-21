DM & DEO Hooghly meets all electoral registration officers

DM & DEO Hooghly held a meeting with all electoral registration officers on last Wednesday and also held district level meetings with representatives of all recognised national and state level political parties on continuous updation and other electoral roll matters at Sarva Siksha Meeting hall.

Representatives of all eight recognised national & state level political parties remained present at the meeting.

Advertisement

Discussions were held on provision of R.P. Act 1950 for enrollment procedure in the electoral roll in light of provision introduced by ECI for scope of enrollment times (1 April, 1 July, 1 October and 1 January of every year), modification of forms for inclusion/deletion/correction of names, appointment of booth level agent (BLA) through BLA-1 & 2 form, status of inclusion /deletion/correction in SSR-25 & continuous updation as of now, new modalities introduced by the ECI in ERONET platform for removal of duplicate EPIC also informed in the House.

Advertisement

All were requested to complete the process of appointment of BLAs through BLA-+&2 forms.

No specific concern or issue was raised by any political party.