ECI holds dialogues with political parties in Rajasthan to seek suggestions for electoral reforms

Amid efforts for evolving narrative on “one nation – one election in the country by political parties, the Election Commission has officially been holding extensive dialogue with political parties right from the assembly segment upto the state level for reforms in electoral process within the purview of prevalent law, norms and the Constitutional frame.

The dialogue and meetings right from level of the Elector Registration Officer(ERO) in every assembly segment to the level of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at the state level have been held.

Advertisement

The purpose and theme given by the ECI for the drill was to seek suggestions from political parties for creative reforms in the electoral process within the constitutional frame and purview of the prevalent law, norms and the rules, an election department release quoted CEO Navin Mahajan as saying.

Advertisement

The local ERO level meetings in all assembly segments, that were participated by a total of 921 representatives of various political parties had been concluded by March 20 where as the district DEO level meetings in 33 districts that were participated by 182 functionaries of the political parties were held by March 25.

The state level meeting presided over by CEO Mahajan was held at the state secretariat here on Friday. The representatives of the ECI recognised national and state level political parties including, the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M), the BSP, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) shared their respective parties’ view and stance over the subject.

Mahajan said that very important and useful suggestions and views of politicians and their parties have been received at these meetings. All those responses/views will be forwarded to the Commission(ECI) for due consideration at the highest level.

Speaking at the meeting the CEO underlined the significance of the role of their booth level poll agent for coordinating with the booth level polling and counting personnel for keeping the voting and counting smooth and transparent.

He advised the party delegates for properly appoint booth level agents and send their lists to the department so that they get recognised officially.

Apart from this official exercise, the political parties have generating awareness among the masses on their respective stance over this issue of “one nation ; one election” plank.While the ruling BJP holding events to highlight the merits and benefits of one nation ; one election”, the rival Congress and some allies are trying to counter the narrative.