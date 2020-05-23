Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said barber shops and beauty parlours in all municipal areas barring areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation can start functioning from May 24.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said barber shops and beauty parlours in all areas other than ones falling under the Greater Chennai Corporation will be allowed to open from Sunday onwards.

He said that the shops should be sanitised five times a day and social distancing has to be maintained.

The barbers and others should wear masks and the customers too should wear masks, he said.

Palaniswami said detailed guidelines will be announced.

The shops will be open only between 7 am and 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed plying of autos and cycle rickshaws from today amid the COVID-19 lockdown, except in Chennai and containment zones.

As many as 786 more persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and as many as four COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease to take the state’s death toll to 94 on Friday, the Health Department said.

State capital Chennai has continued to record the highest with 569 infections, taking its total tally to 9,364.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 has gone up to 902.

Tamil Nadu government had earlier extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31.

However, the administration has given some relaxations in 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and the Nilgiris but schools, colleges, places of worship, cinema halls and bars will remain closed during the extension period.

The Koyambedu wholesale market Coronavirus cluster has its major contribution to the increase in the number of new infections in Tamil Nadu.