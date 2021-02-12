The warring political alliances in Tamil Nadu have asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the Assembly elections in a single phase, preferably in the last week of April this year. The dates in Tamil Nadu are expected to be announced early next month.

The request was unanimously placed before Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who is on a tour to Chennai to review poll preparedness. According to reports, the AIADMK and the BJP have requested that the Assembly polls be held in the last week of April after Tamil New year that falls on 14 April.

Tamil Nadu’s political parties demand that the ECI avoid May to conduct elections in harsh summer that is normal during that time.

The ruling AIADMK has also requested the CEC to consider postal ballots for voters aged over 80 as they might be hesitant to come to the polling booths due to the climate and the prevailing pandemic threat.

However, Left parties have strongly opposed this request alleging it might pave way for malpractices during elections.

The ECI team that is touring Tamil Nadu comprises CEC Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, secretarygeneral Umesh Sinha and others.

The team met state Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday, who apprised them of poll preparations.

The team will meet Tamil Nadu chief secretary today and then brief the media. They will leave for Puducherry after the media briefing.

Tamil Nadu’s political leaders have begun their election campaign and are currently touring the state.

Leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, MK Stalin and Kamal Haasan, have started meeting people in large numbers and begun campaigning.

Meanwhile, the tussle between the ruling faction of the AIADMK and the Sasikala faction entered another phase today as Palaniswami ruled out any meeting with Sasikala for a patch-up.

When asked about Sasikala’s probable visit to the AIADMK party headquarters in Chennai, the chief minister said: “Minister D Jayakumar and AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy had clearly made comments on this.”

Though the EPS camp is adamant on its stance against Sasikala, the silence of the O. Panneerselvam camp is a matter of concern for the party and an arm in the hands of the Opposition to mock them.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Wednesday wondered why deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam was not reacting on political developments in the state, especially after Sasikala’s return.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Murugan said: “Palaniswami has alleged that TTV Dhinakaran was trying to weaken the AIADMK with the help of the DMK.

Actually, the AIADMK’s troubles will be caused by Sasikala, and Panneerselvam.”

But it seems the party is treading cauciously in dealing with Sasikala which was evident when EPS told the media that the government has nothing to do with confiscation of properties of Sasikala and her relatives.

He said the district collectors are doing it as per Supreme Court order.

BJP central leadership, sources say, are still trying to cobble a truce among the warring factions of the AIADMK which may culminate in a pact which does not hurt the pride of both the camp.

In poll-bound states, including Tamil Nadu, the Central police forces will play a greater role as part of measures to ensure fair polls and to see that no one took any undue advantage, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Thursday.

The bypoll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat would be held alongside Assembly polls.