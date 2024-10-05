Thumping victory for Cong in Haryana, NC-Cong ahead in J-K: Exit polls

Exit polls telecast by different private TV channels, on Saturday evening, have predicted a thumping victory for the Congress in Haryana assembly elections after the completion of single-phase polling in the 90-seat state legislative assembly.

As the grand old party is projected to get over 50 seats while the National Conference-Congress alliance is expected to win over 40 seats in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Haryana, according to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress may get 55-62 seats out of 90 seats, while the BJP is poised to win 18-24 seats. According to a People Pulse poll survey, the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey has suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

According to the Dhruv Research polls survey, the Congress may get 50-64 seats, and BJP may win up to 22-32 seats in the state.

Haryana went to the polls in single-phase voting on October 5. As per the Election Commission of India, Haryana recorded a 64.1 per cent voter turnout till the close of polls on Saturday at 6 p.m, but the figure is likely to increase. More than 2 crore eligible voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the members in the 90-member Assembly.

The magic figure is 46 seats, which means any party claiming to form a government will have to achieve this number.

Meanwhile, the exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, which are witnessing elections after 10 years, have predicted the National Conference and Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the NC-Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats while the BJP can win 27-32.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party is likely to win 6-12 seats whereas others can win 6-11.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s projection, the NC-Congress alliance can win seats ranging from 35-40. The BJP can win 20-25 seats, PDP 4-7 while the others can win 12-18 seats.

The People Pulse survey has predicted 46-50 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 23-27 for the BJP. As per them, the PDP can win 7-11 whereas the others can win 4-6 seats.

The Gulistan News projection on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the National Conference, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.

The Election Commission of India said an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.