BJP hails exit polls prediction, Opposition calls it “psychological game”

BJP leaders have welcomed the exit poll predictions which projected NDA gaining a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections while the Opposition leaders have rejected it by calling it a “psychological and corporate game.”

Hailing the exit poll for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader CR Kesavan has said that the people have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, outrightly rejecting the “divisive politics” of the “INDI” bloc.

Kesavan highlighted the significance of the exit polls, suggesting that they indicate a resolute trust in PM Modi’s leadership.

“The Exit Polls indicate that our people have blessed PM Modi to become the first ever Indian born in Independent India to secure a historic consecutive 3rd term to become Prime Minister of India again. This also very clearly reiterates the resolute trust our people have in Modi ji ki guarantee and the Exit Polls signify the firm faith our people have in the selfless steadfast leadership of Modi ji. The Exit Poll mandate very clearly denotes that the support for BJP and PM Modi has come from across the country and across all sections,” BJP leader Kesavan said.

“At the same time, the Exit Poll mandate very clearly shows how the people have outrightly rejected the regressive politics of polarisation and division of the opportunistic Congress-INDI Alliance,” he added.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress and said the grand old party is performing poorly as they didn’t stop daydreaming.

Speaking to a news agency on exit polls, Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Prime Minister Modi and said, “PM Narendra Modi worries about the poor, worries about the farmers, he is the one who is working to develop this nation, and he is the one who is safeguarding the country.”

The BJP candidate from Patna Sahib constituency also took a jibe at Congress’ Jairam Ramesh’s statement and said that the current situation of Congress is because the party never stopped daydreaming.

“People can dream during the day and there is no restraint on that. Congress is performing poorly because they haven’t stopped daydreaming. They should work on the ground and win the confidence of the public and should stop criticizing and abusing PM Modi.”

After exit polls prediction showed BJP-led NDA gaining a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday termed it as a “psychological game” and said that there will be a huge difference in exit polls and results on June 4.

“The outgoing PM, the person who will have to leave for sure on June 4 has conspired all these things and has managed the exit polls. There will be a huge difference in exit polls and results of June 4. INDIA Alliance had a meeting yesterday, we had detailed discussions on numbers, it’s impossible that INDIA alliance will get anything below 295,” he said.

He further stated that they had made 114 complaints to the Election Commission, out of which 14 were against the Prime Minister, but no action was taken in it.

“It is wrong to believe the exit polls. They are creating an atmosphere that these people are coming but in reality, these people will go. We have made 114 complaints to the Election Commission, out of which 14 are against the PM. No action has been taken against them. Anyone will start laughing after seeing the exit polls in Karnataka. I am a Rajya Sabha MP from there and I know what the ground reality is,” the Congress leader said.

“These exit polls are just to create an environment where the INDIA alliance has been lost, it’s a psychological game. We will oppose this. We know that we will bid adieu to the outgoing PM on June 4,” the Congress leader added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also rejected the exit poll predictions and called it a “corporate game”, saying that the INDIA Alliance is going to form the government by winning 295-310 seats.

“This is a corporate game. If tomorrow we are in power and if we have a lot of money, then we can also come up with whatever figure we want. The INDIA Alliance is going to form the government by winning 295-310 seats. In Maharashtra, we are going to win 35+ seats,” Raut said.