BJP-led alliance poised for victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Exit polls

Exit polls for the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have predicted victories for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in both the states.

While the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s Mahayuti is set to retain Maharashtra, the saffron party is predicted to edge past the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition in Jharkhand, predicted most exit polls.

Mahayuti may retain power in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, most exit polls have awarded a clear majority to the Mahayuti, the alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

According to People’s Pulse, the NDA is expected to win a sweeping 182 seats compared to 97 for the Congress-led opposition.

Similarly, Matrize has projected 150-170 seats for the NDA against 110-130 for the opposition, while News 24-Chanakya forecasts a victory in the range of 152-160 for the NDA and 130-138 for Congress and its allies.

P-Marq and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra also favor the NDA, predicting seat tallies between 137-157 and 128-142, respectively.

Jharkhand: A close contest with edge to BJP

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA appears poised to wrest control from the incumbent JMM-Congress-RJD government, though the competition remains fierce.

The exit poll by Matrize projects the BJP+ alliance securing 42-47 seats, leaving the JMM+ bloc with 25-30.

Similarly, P-Marq estimates 31-40 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 37-47 for the JMM-led bloc, signaling a photo finish.

Meanwhile, Times Now-JVC forecasts 40-44 seats for the BJP+ alliance and 30-40 for JMM+, predicting a close contest.

However, Axis My India predicted a different outcome, giving INDIA bloc 47-59 seats compared to just 17-27 for the BJP-led alliance.

Exit polls often predict it wrong and the final results will be announced by the Election Commission on November 23.