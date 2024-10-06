BJP rejects Exit Polls, claims to form majority govt in Haryana, J&K

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday rejected exit polls that predicted Congress comeback in Haryana and an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated its claim to form a government in both the state and the Union Territory.

Reacting to exit poll predictions in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “In J&K, a BJP-led government will be formed…The elections which were held after the abrogation of Article 370 were a historical moment and a victory for democracy.”

Bhandari was also hopeful that the BJP would be able to form the government in Haryana and that neither Bhupinder Hooda nor Kumari Selja will become the CM.

“I am hopeful that in Haryana also, the BJP will form the government for the third time…When results will be declared on 8th October, neither Bhupinder Singh Hooda nor Kumari Selja, a BJP CM will be elected,” he said.

BJP’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also echoed the sentiments of Bhandari and asserted the saffron party will form a government with a full majority in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

“BJP will form the government with full majority in both the places (Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana). The BJP government will get the blessings of the people. The way Prime Minister Modi has worked for the poor in the last 10 years, he has built development and trust in Jammu & Kashmir. People are voting for BJP and the results will come on the 8th in which the corrupt and looters will lose…,” he stated.

Haryana BJP leader and party MP Kiran Choudhry also reiterated her party will form the government in the state. “The reality is far different from what is being shown by the exit polls…BJP will form the government in Haryana…,” she added.

All the exit polls have predicted a Congress government with a full majority in Haryana. The BJP, according to various exit polls, is projected to win between 15-35 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is set to emerge as the single largest party with at least two surveys predicting the alliance might cross the majority mark. The BJP is projected to secure between 20-34 seats.

Congress leader & former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda said, “I want to thank all the voters of Haryana for conducting peaceful elections. Exit polls came yesterday, but I have been saying for a long time that people have decided to bring the Congress party to power with a huge majority. Congress was in power from 2005 to 2014 and people have seen our achievements and when BJP-JJP was in power from 2014 to 2024, people have seen how they failed…”

BJP candidate from Ambala Aseem Goel said, “Politics is a game of claims. The picture will be clear in the next 48 hours. BJP will form the government in Haryana…AAP has not played a major role in the Haryana assembly elections as they have no vision…I will congratulate Haryana AAP President Sushil Gupta if most of their candidates can secure their deposit…”