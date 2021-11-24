Three terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Rambagh

A group of women raised slogans after three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter in the Rambagh locality of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the incident, the police said that all killed terrorists belonged to south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Kulgam.

This is the third major encounter in Srinagar in the past few days.

Reports said that the three terrorists were moving in a private vehicle that tried to flee when police signaled it to stop. The security forces opened fire when the terrorists attempted to escape.

A joint team of Army, CRPF, and J&K Police cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in Rambagh. Two terrorists were initially killed and the third was gunned down later.

People gathered at the encounter spot and a couple of women raised slogans. However, the situation was brought under control.