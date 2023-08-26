Three new medical colleges to be set up in Meghalaya

To bolster healthcare and medical education in Meghalaya, three medical colleges will be set up in Shillong, Tura, and Ri Bhoi districts.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, the government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, revealed that the groundwork for the creation of medical colleges in Shillong, Tura, and Ri Bhoi district is set to commence soon.

The formation of a dedicated committee has been approved. The envisaged Shillong Medical College aims to harness existing resources such as the Civil Hospital, Shillong, and Ganesh Das Hospital.

As for the Tura Medical College, its blueprint is at an advanced stage, and the Health Department is in the process of finalizing its operational framework and human resource strategy.

The government is actively exploring a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by forging alliances with renowned medical institutions.