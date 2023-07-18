Three killed in accident after road caves in Shimla district

Three persons were killed in a road accident at Sharan dhank (cliff) in tehsil Nankhari of the Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occured after the portion of road caved in due to recent rains and the vehicle a Wagan R – HP 06A 7027 in which they were travelling rolled down the gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Vir Singh (40), Himmat Singh (28) and Rattan (50) all belong to Badach tehsil Nankhari.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the death of three persons killed in a road accident.

The chief minister directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.