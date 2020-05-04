A day after the death of five security personnel in an encounter, another case of a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrolling party came on Monday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara.

According to the sources, the terrorists targeted the CRPF patrol and launched heavy fire on them triggering a fierce gun-battle.

As per the reports, the CRPF unit repulsed the attack and reinforcements from other security agencies have reached the area.

“Encounter is underway. We have suffered some casualties,” NDTV quoted a CRPF officer as saying.

“3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, 7 injured in a terrorist attack in Handwar”, CRPF officials told news agency ANI.

One terrorist neutralised at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists attack CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area, it added.

This is the second battle in the same region. In the first face-off that began on Saturday, five personnel including two Army officers – a colonel and a major — were killed.

A joint anti-terrorist operation by the armed forces and the J-K Police was carried out in the Handwara area of the district in north Kashmir, an official statement said. The five-member team was able to rescue several civilians. Two terrorists were killed during the joint operation.

Armed forces and J-K Police had begun a joint anti-terrorist operation on Saturday and rescued many civilians during the operation, an official statement said.