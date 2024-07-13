Section 144 imposed in Tripura’s Gandatwisa subdivision after one killed; four arrested

Dhalai district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the Gandatwisa subdivision, formerly known as Gandacherra after a person was allegedly attacked and killed by four miscreants, officials said.

According to officials, four persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident on Friday.

“All four people who are responsible for the death. They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The person who was attacked died on Friday. The mortal remains were brought back. Considering the law and order situation, we have promulgated prohibitory orders Section 144 since Friday morning,” Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed said.

He further added that CRPF and TSR (Tripura State Rifles) personnel are deployed and the situation is now under control.

The victim was attacked during a local fair.

