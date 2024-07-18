2 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in JK’s Kupwara

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid by killing two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists during an encounter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara region.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X, “An Infiltration attempt has been successfully prevented with the elimination of two terrorists today on LoC in Keran Sector, Kupwara. Anti- Infiltration Operations are continuing”.

The encounter broke out between the security forces and infiltrating terrorists in north Kashmir’s Keran sector of the Kupwara district.

Advertisement

Officials said the encounter started after the security forces, including the army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Kupwara Police, were fired upon by hiding terrorists.

The security forces had launched a search operation on the basis of intelligence inputs about infiltration in the Keran sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

Earlier in the morning, the army opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the LoC in the Sunderbani area of Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Further details are awaited.